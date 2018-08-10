Giants' Reyes Moronta: Continues breakout season
Moronta fired a clean inning with a strikeout in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.
Not a whole lot went right for the Giants' bullpen Thursday, but Moronta was one of the few bright spots. The 25-year-old rookie now owns a 1.72 ERA and 10.5 K/9 through 52.1 innings after earning a spot in the bullpen this spring. Moronta continues to skate by with a lofty walk rate (5.0 BB/9), but his mid to high-90s fastball and an ability to limit homers (0.3 HR/9) have helped offset his erratic pitching style.
