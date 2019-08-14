Moronta fired a clean inning with a strikeout en route to his 13th hold in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Oakland.

Moronta made easy work of the Athletics in the 8th inning, needing just 14 pitches (nine strikes) to retire the side in order. The 26-year-old owns a 2.58 ERA and an 11.7 K/9 over 52.1 innings. Moronta has defaulted to the Giants' top right-handed reliever after the club traded away Mark Melancon and Sam Dyson at the trade deadline.

