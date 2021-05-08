Manager Gabe Kapler said Friday that Moronta (elbow) has a mild sprained ligament and will be out at least a few more weeks, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Moronta sustained a right elbow flexor strain April 10, but he was recently dealing with forearm stiffness. A better idea of Moronta's return timetable could come into focus once he starts throwing again.
