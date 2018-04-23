Moronta walked one and struck out one over a scoreless inning in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Angels.

The scoreless outing lowered Moronta's ERA to 0.75 over 12 innings. The hard-throwing righty has struck out a batter per inning, but his lack of control (6.0 BB/9) has resulted in a 4.28 FIP. The 25-year-old's ERA is unlikely to remain below 1.00, but his early success could result in higher-leverage situations going forward if Sam Dyson and Cory Gearrin continue to struggle.