Giants' Reyes Moronta: Dominant early on
Moronta walked one and struck out one over a scoreless inning in Sunday's 4-2 victory over the Angels.
The scoreless outing lowered Moronta's ERA to 0.75 over 12 innings. The hard-throwing righty has struck out a batter per inning, but his lack of control (6.0 BB/9) has resulted in a 4.28 FIP. The 25-year-old's ERA is unlikely to remain below 1.00, but his early success could result in higher-leverage situations going forward if Sam Dyson and Cory Gearrin continue to struggle.
More News
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Optioned to Triple-A Sacramento•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Strikes out side Tuesday•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Shelled in return from MiLB DL•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Recovering from muscle issue in shoulder•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...