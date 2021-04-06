Moronta pitched a perfect seventh inning and earned a hold in Monday's 3-2 win over the Padres.
Moronta retired Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham on groundouts. The 28-year-old Moronta allowed a homer versus the Mariners on Saturday. The right-hander is expected to log most of his innings in high-leverage situations. He's been solid in a similar role -- he posted a 2.86 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 15 holds across 56.2 innings in 2019, but he missed all of 2020 as he recovered from a surgically repaired torn labrum in his right shoulder.