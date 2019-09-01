Moronta was removed from Saturday's game against the Padres with a right arm injury, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Moronta went down and appeared to be in considerable pain after his third pitch of the outing and left the field with the athletic trainer holding his right arm. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 26-year-old's immediate reaction has the indications of a potentially serious injury.

