Giants' Reyes Moronta: Gives up run in loss
Moronta gave up a run on two hits while striking out two over two-thirds of an inning in a loss to Houston on Tuesday.
It was a rare rough outing for the rookie this season, as evidenced by his 1.66 ERA and 10.0 K/9 over 21.2 innings. Moronta's lack of control (5.8 BB/9) is the main reason his 3.52 FIP is nearly two runs higher than his ERA. The hard-throwing righty will continue to serve as one of manager Bruce Bochy's more-reliable middle relievers.
