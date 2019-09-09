Moronta will have his shoulder evaluated in Los Angeles this week, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Moronta has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He'll undergo further evaluation to determine whether surgery is necessary, though the expectation is that he'll be sidelined for a significant amount of time either way. The right-hander put together a strong season with San Francisco before getting injured, posting a 2.86 ERA and 70:33 K:BB across 56.2 innings.