Moronta (elbow) is slated to throw live batting practice Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Moronta began a throwing program in mid-June, and he'll face hitters for the first time nearly a month after he resumed throwing. The Giants are hopeful that the right-hander will be able to start a rehab assignment shortly after Tuesday's throwing session if he doesn't experience any issues afterward.
