Moronta (shoulder) has looked quite good in live batting practice sessions and has a chance to return to the roster before the end of the year, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Moronta has been out all season while working his way back from shoulder surgery, a procedure he underwent back in September of 2019. He'll be a useful option for the Giants if and when he's ready, as he owns a career 2.66 ERA in 128.1 big-league innings.