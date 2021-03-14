Moronta threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout in Saturday's spring training win over Cleveland. He was throwing his fastball around 92 mph. "Obviously, we feel like when when he is at his best, he's throwing a little bit harder than that," manager Gabe Kapler told the San Francisco Chronicle.

It was Moronta's spring debut after missing last season due to shoulder surgery. He averaged 97.2 mph with his fastball in 2019, so he likely has a ways to go to build back to his prior form.