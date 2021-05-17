Moronta (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday, Mark W. Sanchez of KNBR 680 San Francisco reports.
Moronta has been dealing with a mild sprained ligament in his elbow and will now be out until at least mid-June. Braden Bishop was claimed off waivers by the Giants in a corresponding move.
