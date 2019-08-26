Giants' Reyes Moronta: Nabs 15th hold
Moronta pitched a scoreless seventh and struck out one to pick up his 15th save of the season in Sunday's 5-4 win over Oakland.
Moronta was roughed up by the Cubs on Aug. 21, but he got back on track with his third hold over his last five appearances. The 26-year-old owns 2.73 ERA through 54 games, and should continue to rack up holds as the Giants' unquestioned top right-handed arm out of the bullpen.
