Moronta pitched a scoreless seventh and struck out one to pick up his 15th save of the season in Sunday's 5-4 win over Oakland.

Moronta was roughed up by the Cubs on Aug. 21, but he got back on track with his third hold over his last five appearances. The 26-year-old owns 2.73 ERA through 54 games, and should continue to rack up holds as the Giants' unquestioned top right-handed arm out of the bullpen.