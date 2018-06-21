Giants' Reyes Moronta: Nabs first save Wednesday
Moronta picked up his first save of the season Wednesday, striking out the only batter he faced in the win against the Marlins.
Sam Dyson started the ninth inning tasked with protecting a three-run lead, but he allowed a pair of runs and exited with runners on first and second before Moronta locked down the win. Even with regular closer Hunter Strickland (hand) on the disabled list, Moronta likely remains behind Dyson and Tony Watson (who had already appeared in Wednesday's game) in the pecking order for saves, but the 25-year-old has an impressive 1.91 ERA and could be an option down the line if Strickland's replacements continue to struggle.
