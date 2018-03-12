Moronta was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Moronta made his first appearance in the Show at the latter end of the 2017 season. He threw 6.2 innings across seven games, over which he recorded 11 strikeouts and allowed two runs on six hits and three walks. However, he hasn't delivered during San Francisco's Cactus League outings. Prior to being optioned, Moronta pitched in four games (4.2 innings) and gave up four runs on five hits and five walks. Although he's returning to the Triple-A level, it's entirely possible that he'll return to the big club this season if the Giants need help in the bullpen.