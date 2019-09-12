Moronta is expected to miss 9-to-11 months following surgery to address a torn labrum in his right shoulder, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Giants expect his recovery to take closer to 11 months, which would keep Moronta sidelined until August of 2020. Before suffering the injury, the right-hander compiled a 2.86 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 70:33 K:BB across 56.2 innings.