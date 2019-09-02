Moronta was diagnosed with a torn labrum in his right shoulder Sunday and will miss the rest of the 2019 season, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Moronta was originally presumed to have suffered an acute right shoulder strain during Saturday's loss to the Padres. However, after getting an MRI, it was revealed that the extent of the injury was a lot worse. Moronta was one of the Giants' most dependable relievers in 2019 with a 2.86 ERA and a 70:33 K:BB ratio over 56.2 innings pitched. There has been no announcement made yet on whether or not the big right-hander will need surgery but he will be forced to miss a significant amount of time regardless.