Moronta passed through waivers Tuesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento, Amy Gutierrez of the Giants' official site reports.

Moronta made four relief appearances for the Giants at the start of the season before suffering an elbow injury that kept him out until late July. He's been with Sacramento since then, first while on a rehab assignment and then after getting optioned as soon as he was activated off the injured list. He'll remain there going forward but is now one step further from returning to the majors.