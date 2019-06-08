Moronta (3-4) pitched a scoreless sixth inning, walking one and striking out one while earning the win in Friday's 2-1 win over the Dodgers.

Moronta became the pitcher of record when the Giants scored twice in the bottom of the sixth. The 26-year-old reliever now has a 3.14 ERA and 1.36 WHIP through 28.2 innings. He's struck out 42 batters and notched six holds this year.