Giants' Reyes Moronta: Resumes throwing
By
RotoWire Staff
Moronta (shoulder) has resumed throwing, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Moronta is still working his way back from labrum surgery, a procedure he underwent back in September of 2019. It remains unclear when exactly the Giants expect him to return.
