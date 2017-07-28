Moronta (shoulder) served up two runs on three hits in an inning of work for Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday.

The pitching prospect was activated from the disabled list after two rehab appearances for the Arizona League Giants and was immediately sent to Triple-A, but his first outing went anything but well. The big blow was a two-run homer off the bat of Drew Stubbs, but the more important thing is that Moronta is still healthy following the 19-pitch outing. He'll look to develop further as a member of the River Cats' bullpen.