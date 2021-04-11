Moronta was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right elbow flexor strain, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

After missing the entire 2020 campaign while recovery from labrum surgery for his right shoulder, Moronta looks like he could be dealing with another significant injury. The Giants have yet to comment on the severity of Moronta's elbow injury, but the fact that he's dealing with a strain rather than soreness suggests that he'll be in line to miss more than the minimum 10 days. With Moronta on the shelf, Tyler Rogers looks like the clear top setup man behind closer Jake McGee.