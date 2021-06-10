Moronta (elbow) is still receiving treatment and has yet to resume throwing, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Moronta has been on the injured list since April 11, so he would be eligible for activation in mid-June. However, it doesn't sound as if he's made much progress towards a return, and he will remain sidelined for the foreseeable future as a result.
More News
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Moved to 60-day injured list•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Dealing with sprained ligament•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Shut down with forearm issue•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Could return in early May•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Throws side session•
-
Giants' Reyes Moronta: Shut down with elbow injury•