Giants' Reyes Moronta: Strikes out five in debut
Moronta fired two scoreless innings while giving up one hit and striking out five in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Padres.
Moronta inherited a rough situation with two on and no outs in the seventh, but he powered his way through the heart of the Padres' order to nab his first hold of the year. The 26-year-old stayed in for the eighth and set a new career high in strikeouts with five over two frames. Moronta was one of the Giants' biggest surprises last season behind Saturday's starter Dereck Rodriguez, and his first appearance is a great sign for a follow-up performance.
