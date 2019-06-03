Moronta allowed a hit and two walks while striking out two over a scoreless inning in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Orioles.

Moronta got into a bit of trouble after loading the bases in the seventh, but he got out of his own jam with a huge strikeout to end the inning. The flamethrowing righty owns a 3.29 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 13.5 K/9 through 27.1 innings.