Moronta gave up a hit while striking out three over a scoreless inning Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Moronta was tasked with facing the heart of Arizona's lineup in sixth inning, and he came through with flying colors, notching notable strikeouts against Paul Goldschmidt and J.D. Martinez. The hard-throwing rookie (95.9 mph average fastball) has struck out nine batters over 5.2 innings while posting a 1.59 ERA. Moronta isn't being used in high-leverage situations, but he may have shown enough this September to earn a bullpen job with the Giants next season.