Moronta gave up one hit and struck out two over a scoreless inning in Sunday's 11-5 loss to the Yankees.

Moronta got off to a slow start this season, but he has since strung together seven scoreless outings with a 13:2 K:BB ratio over that span. The hard-throwing righty has added a changeup (10.1 percent) to his repertoire this offseason, giving him an effective weapon to combat left-handed bats. Moronta's stock was already rising heading into the year, but this new pitch development could raise his ceiling even more. He remains a holds leagues option for the time being.