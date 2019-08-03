Moronta (3-6) took the loss, allowing a run on two hits and a walk in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Rockies.

Moronta was only able to record one out in the seventh inning, but he allowed the go-ahead double to Ian Desmond and the Giants were unable to get the reliever off the hook. Moronta has been a solid reliever this season with a 2.79 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in 48.1 innings. He's struck out 64 batters and compiled 12 holds. The right-hander would likely be near the top of the list for save chances should closer Will Smith pick up an injury.