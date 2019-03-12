Moronta has given up a run and struck out three over two innings this spring.

Moronta was one of the few pleasant surprises in San Francisco last season, breaking out to the tune of a 2.49 ERA and 10.9 K/9 over 65 innings. The 26-year-old did carry an ugly 5.1 BB/9, which is the biggest red flag in regards to whether or not he can replicate last year's ERA in his sophomore campaign. Moronta will be one of several hard-throwing righties lined up behind closer Will Smith to begin the year, and would certainly be in the conversation to replace Smith should anything happen to the closer at any point this season.