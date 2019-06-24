Giants' Reyes Moronta: Two scoreless frames Sunday
Moronta fired a pair of clean innings with a strikeout in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.
Moronta had some rough patches earlier in the season, but has since lowered his ERA back down to 2.67. The 26-year-old's hot June (7.1 shutout innings) has been a big part of his turnaround. Moronta is still playing with fire when it comes to free passes (5.4 BB/9), but he proved that he can be wildy-effective last season (2.84 ERA with a 5.1 BB/9).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...