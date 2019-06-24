Moronta fired a pair of clean innings with a strikeout in Sunday's 3-2 loss to Arizona.

Moronta had some rough patches earlier in the season, but has since lowered his ERA back down to 2.67. The 26-year-old's hot June (7.1 shutout innings) has been a big part of his turnaround. Moronta is still playing with fire when it comes to free passes (5.4 BB/9), but he proved that he can be wildy-effective last season (2.84 ERA with a 5.1 BB/9).

