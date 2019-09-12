Moronta (shoulder) underwent successfully surgery to address a torn labrum on his right shoulder, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The 26-year-old also received some good news as there was apparently less damage than expected to his shoulder, though that won't impact his status for the final three weeks of the season. Heading into the surgery Moronta figured to miss a serious portion of the 2020 season, but it remains unclear if Wednesday's news will improve his recovery timeline.

