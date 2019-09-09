Giants' Reyes Moronta: Will have surgery
Moronta is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair his right labrum Tuesday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Moronta was expected to have his shoulder evaluated further in Los Angeles, but it appears that there's been a change of plans. The right-hander will go under the knife Tuesday, ending his 2019 campaign and likely a good chunk of the 2020 season.
