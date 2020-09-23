Moronta (shoulder) won't be included on the Giants' taxi squad for the rest of the regular season and playoffs, signaling that he won't return from the 45-day injured list in 2020, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Moronta has been sidelined for just over a year after undergoing surgery last September to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder. He appeared to have made good progress while rehabbing at the Giants' alternate training site in Sacramento, reaching the final phase of his recovery program by facing hitters in simulated games last week. However, with the Giants closing their alternate site for the season, Moronta wasn't going to have the opportunity to work out regularly in a team environment, so he'll continue to build up his arm at home over the winter. The reliever should enter spring training with few restrictions, if any.