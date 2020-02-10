Giants' Ricardo Genoves: Invited to big-league camp
Genoves was invited to the Giants spring training Sunday, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Genoves played his final 19 games of the 2019 season with Low-A Augusta, hitting .292/.361/.446 with two home runs, 14 RBI and 9 runs scored in 72 plate appearances. The 20-year-old backstop will have the opportunity to impress the major-league coaching staff this spring before likely returning to the minors and continuing to develop as one of San Francisco's catching prospects.
