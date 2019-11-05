Giants' Rico Garcia: Claimed by Giants
Garcia was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Garcia made his debut in 2019, giving up seven runs in six innings at the big-league level while posting a 2:5 K:BB. The 25-year-old was also poor in 13 starts for Triple-A Albuquerque, recording a 6.90 ERA, though he posted an excellent 1.85 ERA in 13 starts for Double-A Hartford.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early Rotisserie mock draft
Juan Soto's electrifying postseason has him going in the first round. Scott White points to...
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...