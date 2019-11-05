Garcia was claimed off waivers by the Giants on Monday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Garcia made his debut in 2019, giving up seven runs in six innings at the big-league level while posting a 2:5 K:BB. The 25-year-old was also poor in 13 starts for Triple-A Albuquerque, recording a 6.90 ERA, though he posted an excellent 1.85 ERA in 13 starts for Double-A Hartford.