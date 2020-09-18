site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-rico-garcia-earns-first-win | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Rico Garcia: Earns first win
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garcia (1-1) tossed a scoreless sixth inning to become the pitcher of record in the Giants' 6-4 win over Seattle on Thursday afternoon.
Garcia recorded a scoreless inning for the second consecutive day and may begin inching up the bullpen hierarchy. He drops his season ERA to 5.40 with the performance.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read