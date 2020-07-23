site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Rico Garcia: Nabs Opening Day roster spot
RotoWire Staff
Jul 23, 2020
5:23 pm ET 1 min read
Giants selected Garcia's contract Thursday.
Garcia worked almost exclusively as a starter while climbing through the Rockies' system the past four years, but he'll likely slot into long relief for San Francisco in 2020 after joining the club via waivers back in November.
