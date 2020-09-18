site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Rico Garcia: Optioned off roster
Garcia was optioned to the Giants' alternate training site Friday.
Garcia made a pair of appearances during his latest stint on the roster, throwing two scoreless innings. Shaun Anderson was recalled in a corresponding move.
