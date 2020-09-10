site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Rico Garcia: Optioned to alternate site
Garcia was optioned to the Giants' alternate training site Thursday.
He has a 14.73 ERA and 2.73 WHIP in 3.2 innings over the last week, so he was an obvious candidate to get sent down with Drew Smyly coming off the injured list.
