Garcia signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Wednesday as a non-roster invitee, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Garcia was non-tendered by the Giants last week, but he'll return to the organization with an invitation to major-league spring training. The 26-year-old appeared in 12 games with San Francisco during the abbreviated 2020 season and will attempt to secure a spot in the bullpen at some point in 2021.