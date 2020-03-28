Play

Manager Gabe Kapler said Garcia is seen as a relief candidate, Mark W. Sanchez of 104.5 KNBR reports.

Garcia, who was claimed off waivers earlier in the offseason, has spent most of his career as a starter, but it sounds like his best chance at making it to the majors in 2020 hinges on a move to the bullpen. The righty posted an 8.44 ERA in 5.1 innings before spring training was suspended, though his 0.94 WHIP and 6:1 K:BB suggest he deserved better results.

