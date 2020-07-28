The Giants designated Brantly for assignment Tuesday.
Brantly was able to secure a spot on the Giants' 30-man Opening Day roster as a second catcher after Buster Posey opted out of the 2020 season, but the 31-year-old journeyman didn't stick around at the big-league level for long. He made his lone start behind the dish Friday against the Dodgers and went 0-for-3 at the plate. The Giants selected Chadwick Tromp's contract from their alternate training site in a corresponding move, so he'll replace Brantly as the No. 2 backstop behind Tyler Heineman.