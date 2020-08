Brantly cleared waivers and was outrighted to the Giants' alternate training site, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

After being removed from the Giants' 40-man roster Tuesday, Brantly will remain within the organization for now. Even with more flexibility at catcher this season after Buster Posey opted out, it's unlikely that Brantly will rejoin the major-league roster in 2020 unless injuries would pile up.