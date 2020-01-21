Giants' Rob Brantly: Joins Giants on minors deal
Brantly signed with the Giants as a non-roster invitee Tuesday.
Brantly served as organizational depth for the Phillies last season, striking out in his lone big-league plate appearance. With a career .229/.294/.332 slash line in 127 games at the highest level, he'll likely fill the same role for the Giants this season.
