Giants' Robbie Ray: Deals for eight innings in win

Ray (6-6) allowed one unearned run on two hits and four walks while striking out six over eight innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Athletics.

Ray had his longest start of the season despite the four walks, getting by on 102 pitches (59 strikes) before Caleb Kilian worked the ninth inning. This was a strong showing for Ray, who has allowed just six runs (five earned) over 25 innings across his four games in June. He had some struggles in late May after a strong start to the season, but Ray has mostly bounced back. For the year, he has a 3.70 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 80:42 K:BB through 87.2 innings over 16 outings (15 starts). The southpaw's next start is expected to come at home versus Atlanta this weekend. He tossed 6.1 scoreless innings of relief in the resumption of a suspended game versus Atlanta last week, but it's still a tough matchup.