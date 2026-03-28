Ray (0-1) took the loss against the Yankees on Friday, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four across 5.1 innings. He did not issue a walk.

It was relatively smooth sailing through the first five innings of Ray's start Friday. That quickly changed in the sixth, when he yielded a two-run homer to Aaron Judge, and Ray ended up taking the loss after receiving zero run support from the Giants. It was still an encouraging performance out of the veteran southpaw, especially with the way he ended the 2025 regular season (8.33 ERA and 1.77 WHIP over 27.2 innings across his final six starts of the year). Ray is projected to make his next start during the Giants' four-game home series against the Mets that kicks off Thursday.