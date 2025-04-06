Ray (2-0) completed six innings against Seattle on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and five walks while striking out two batters over six innings to earn the win.

Ray struggled with his control as he issued five walks in the outing, but he also helped himself out greatly by picking two runners off second base. The free passes didn't end up hurting him, as the only run he allowed came on a fifth-inning Dylan Moore solo homer. Ray is now 2-0 on the campaign for the 7-1 Giants. His 6:6 K:BB across 11.1 frames doesn't portend continued success, but the strikeouts will likely go up given that he averaged more than a punchout per inning every season between 2016 and 2024 except for 2023, when he made only one appearance before undergoing Tommy John surgery.