Ray (elbow) will be activated from the 60-day injured list to start Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

As expected, Ray has been cleared to return during San Francisco's upcoming series against the Dodgers after recovering from Tommy John surgery. He may face some limitations during his first big-league start since the 2023 regular season, though it's worth mentioning that he pitched into the sixth inning during his final rehab outing Friday for Triple-A Sacramento.