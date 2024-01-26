Ray (elbow) will throw from 120 feet Saturday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Ray hopes to begin throwing off a mound early on in spring training and said a return around the All-Star break would be a "best-case scenario." Acquired from the Mariners via trade earlier this month, Ray underwent Tommy John and flexor tendon surgery last May. The lefty has an opt-out clause in his contract after this season, but he wouldn't commit one way or another Friday to exercising it or not, saying his main focus is just to get healthy.