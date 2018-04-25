Giants' Roberto Gomez: Recalled from minors
Gomez was called up from Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Gomez will return to the majors since Chris Stratton was placed on paternity leave prior to Wednesday's game. Over three appearances with the Giants this season, Gomez has allowed five earned runs off 11 hits while striking out four in four innings of relief. He will likely be utilized out of low-leverage situations during his time with the team.
